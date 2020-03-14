Floyd Mayweather Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Late Ex-GF Josie Harris & Their Daughter Jirah, 15

In another emotional post to Instagram, Floyd Mayweather Jr. dedicated a new photo to his ‘flowers,’ departed former partner, Josie Harris, and their daughter, Jirah.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still coming to grasps with the devastating loss of his former partner, Josie Harris. The boxing icon, 43, took to his Instagram account once again on March 13, posting an old photo of Josie with the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, Jirah. In the throwback image, Josie beamed at the camera while holding little Jirah close to her. Josie looked absolutely stunning, wearing her hair up with a head band of tropical flowers framing her forehead. She also wore an orange bathing suit with a floral skirt, while little Jirah donned a pink two piece and some purple flowers in her hair. “My Flowers,” Floyd captioned the heartbreaking image.

But this isn’t the first tribute that Floyd has posted to his social media account since Josie’s tragic death. On March 13, Floyd officially broke his silence on Josie’s untimely passing, sharing two old photos to his Instagram account. The first photo, which Floyd lovingly captioned “My Angel,” featured Josie and Floyd in happier times. The former couple had their arms completely wrapped around one another wearing near-matching blue jackets. Beaming towards the camera, Josie and Floyd looked so in love with one another as they touched their cheeks together and basked in the beautiful, happy moment.

The second throwback photo also featured the pair enjoying life together. Wearing matching black leather jackets, Josie tenderly held Floyd’s face while he leaned into her, wearing sunglasses and looking so smitten. Josie made a kissing face at the camera, as the candid moment was captured for the pair to look back on in the future. Of course, Floyd finally shared the images after his three children — sons Koraun Mayweather, 20, and Zion Shamaree Mayweather, 18, and daughter, Jirah — shared their own tributes for their dearly departed mom.

In their unified posts, the three siblings shared a throwback image of Flody, Josie, and the youngsters in much happier times. The post, which was originally shared in March 2014, was featured on each one of the siblings’ Instagram stories on March 11, just one day after their mother’s passing. Authorities discovered a body in a car near Josie’s Santa Clarita neighborhood in the late hours of March 10. Though the investigation is still ongoing, Josie’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife, “Unfortunately, the report is true. We will truly miss Josie.” Josie’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.