Kourtney Kardashian Gives Rare Look Into Lavish Bedroom While Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

Kourtney Kardashian is laying low as coronavirus continues to spread. The ‘Poosh’ founder shared a photo from her bed on Friday afternoon, and revealed she has no plans to leave. She cuddled up with a book to shake the rainy CA weather.

Kourtney Kardashian cuddled up in bed with a notepad and a good book on March 13, amidst coronavirus outbreak. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, lounged in front of the fireplace, as a love movie played on a flatscreen above it. Kourt also called on her fans for some entertainment suggestions since she’ll be cooped up in her CA mansion.

“Not leaving my bed. Send favorite movies,” she wrote on top of the photo. Her bedroom featured a well-decorated table with books and a small bouquet of white roses on it. The mom of three had her grey curtains closed, and hinted that it was raining in Calabasas with an emoji of a rain cloud.

Kourt hunkered down at home just after she recently chatted with sister, Kim Kardashian about coronavirus. On March 11, Kim shared a screenshot of a chilling message Kourtney sent her. It was a shocking passage from a 2008 book that seems to have foreshadowed the recent events eerily similar to coronavirus.

(Photo credit: Instagram/KourtneyKardashiansnapchat)

The passage reads, “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.”

Along with the latter, Kim tweeted, “Kourtney just sent this on our group chat.” The message is believed to have come from the late psychic Sylvia Browne‘s 2008 book.

Meanwhile, Kim is also taking safety precautions at her Calabasas, CA home. She took to her Instagram Stories on March 11, to reveal that she had a doctor at her home, who demonstrated new ways to greet others without risking the spread of coronavirus.

“You should not do elbows, because you cough into your elbow, so no more elbows, or just do a little bow,” Kim said in the video, which featured the doctor bumping feet with someone else.

Kim then admitted that she’s wiping down anything and everything she’s handed with Clorox wipes — especially after an encounter with sister Khloe Kardashian.

“I saw her cough and I’m not down for that,” Kim said while she pointed out an item that Khloe touched. “Doc, Khloe handed this to and I don’t want to touch it… I cannot give that to my daughter,” she added, referencing what appeared to be a toy.