‘The Busch Family Brewed’ Preview: Billy’s Family Fears His GF May Be ‘Using’ Him For His Money

Billy brings his girlfriend, Marissa, to stay with the family on the March 12 episode of ‘The Busch Family Brewed’ — but they’re worried she might not be dating him for the right reasons.

The Busch family is skeptical of eldest son, Billy Busch Jr.’s, girlfriend, Marissa, on the upcoming March 12 episode of The Busch Family Brewed! Billy is bringing Marissa to stay at the family’s massive home for the first time, and before their arrival, the rest of the family expresses their concern. “It kind of seems like she has him wrapped around her finger,” Gussie Busch admits. He also shares the story of how Billy and Marissa met, and why he’s had doubts about her from the start.

“Billy and I met Marissa on the same night at this bar we go to and we started talking to her,” Gussie explains. “Somehow, she got ahold of my Instagram, and the next morning, she slid in the DM. I think she DMed Billy that same morning. I knew what she was all about. The next Saturday morning, Billy goes, ‘Do you remember that Marissa girl? I just left her place. I slept there.’ I’m like, whoa….alright!’

Abbey Busch points out that Marissa “wanted [Gussie] or Billy, and didn’t care which she was going to get.” Meanwhile, parents, Billy Busch Sr. and Christi Busch, have similar concerns, especially over whether or not Marissa is in this relationship for the right reasons. “She seems like a really nice girl, but on the other hand, I’m always going to be a little cautious,” Christie explains, while Billy Sr. adds, “We have to realize, as Busch’s, why does someone want to be with him? With people I’ve dated in the past, they were in it for the Busch name.”

Christi admittedly went through a similar experience when she first got together with Billy Sr. “I went through such a hard time with his family,” she reveals. “Coming into a world of all this money — this big family judged me hard. His mom really didn’t like any girls. Even when we were married — I’m still not good enough!” At the end of the day, the fear is whether or not Marissa is “just [using Billy] for the money” and “glitz and glamor” of his lifestyle.

The Busch’s are descendants of Adolphus Busch (Billy Busch Sr.’s great grandfather), who co-founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, which produces products like Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob and dozens more. We’ll have to find out if Marissa wins over the family when The Busch Family Brewed airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!