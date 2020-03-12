Jordyn Woods, Her Mom & Sister Look Like ‘Triplets’ In Stunning Selfie From Abu Dhabi Trip

We’re seeing triple! Jordyn Woods, her 15-year-old sister Jodie and their mother, Elizabeth, looked nearly identical as they posed in head scarves and abayas in front of Abu Dhabi’s Grand Mosque.

Wait, does Jordyn Woods, 22, actually have two sisters instead of one? We could’ve believed so after the Secndnture founder shared a selfie with her little sister Jodie Woods, 15, and their mom Elizabeth Woods (who might’ve as well been their other sister) on March 12! All three ladies matched in black head scarves and black abayas (a dress often worn by Muslim women) as they posed for the picture in front of Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the world’s largest mosque located in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi. Even Jordyn noticed their striking similarities! “Triplets take on the Grand Mosque,” the model and entrepreneur captioned the Instagram photo.

Jordyn kicked off her family trip in the UAE on March 9, and she hasn’t wasted time in those three days! The model visited another monument — the Burj Khalifa — which is the tallest building in the world, located in Dubai (another major city in the UAE). She slid down a pyramid-like water slide, and is now staying at Jumeirah’s gorgeous beach resort located on Saadiyat Island. Of course, Jordyn has been updating her Instagram to reflect all these day trips!

Jordyn’s time abroad may be brief, unfortunately. “I may have to end this trip early and come home because this virus is getting out of hand,” Jordyn wrote on her Instagram Story on March 12, referring to the new strain of coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, which has now taken 4,000 lives worldwide. On the same day Jordyn made the announcement, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention also made a startling announcement: 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country. There are now 85 total cases in the UAE as of March 12. The country’s fear of the virus reflected in Jordyn’s trip to the Grand Mosque, which appeared to be lacking its usual crowd of tourists. It’s also not exactly the best time to catch international flights, considering that Donald Trump is putting a 30-day ban on travel from Europe to the United States (United Kingdom excluded) beginning on March 13!

This isn’t the first time Jordyn has twinned with her immediate family! Jordyn and Jodie were also hard to tell apart in different selfie photos shared on March 4, and big sister couldn’t resist poking fun at their nearly identical genetics in her caption: “she does Jordyn better than Jordyn 🙄.”