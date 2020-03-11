Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Reveals Why Her Dad ‘Expected’ Her Career As An Adult Film Star

While most parents might be horrified that their daughter is an adult film star, Mikaela Spielberg says that her parents, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, are fine with it, and ‘not sad’ with her career path.

“My parents — despite what people have written — aren’t embarrassed,” Mikaela Spielberg, the 24-year-old daughter of Steven Spielberg, 73, and Kate Capshaw, 66, told The Sun. The adopted daughter of the legendary filmmaker and iconic actress raised eyebrows when it was discovered that she was an adult film star, but none of those eyebrows belonged to her parents. “They were actually kind of expecting it to be my career,” she said, adding that her parents expected her to get involved in “some sort of outsider art…or taboo art, because they’ve always known that I was a little bit neurotic.”

“That’s not to say all performers are neurotic…just the kind of performer I am – they’ve always known that whatever I wanted to do in life I probably was going to do it whether they liked it or not,” she added. “So, it kind of felt like a little bit of a relief. It was like they were preparing themselves to get the news for this and they’re not sad for me and my choice of career.” Mikaela also added that onlookers shouldn’t waste their breath by being condescending about her career choice. “I’m not sad for [my parents]. People shouldn’t be sad for them. That’s the one big thing – people are like, ‘I feel sorry for your parents’. Nobody here is a victim.”

Mikaela’s interview comes nearly a week after she claimed she was seven-days-sober, and about two weeks after she was arrested for domestic violence charges. “[Just] celebrated a week sober. Navigating my own fears like a pro who somehow still knows nothing,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of her arm posted to her private account, according to Page Six.

“Send me good loving energy y’all and I can try to put that into the world,” she continued. “I’ll still be a flirty odd duck at the end of the day. I’m really trying to improve my connection to my body and manifest personal safety and genuine caution as it relates to me,” she added, along with hashtags, including “#alcoholismawareness and #soberentertainer.”

Mikaela was arrested and jailed in Nashville, Tenn. Over a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, according to USA Today. She was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury. Mikaela reportedly got into an argument with her boyfriend after returning from the bar. After he made a “rude comment,” she allegedly started throwing objects at him. Her boyfriend/fiancé, Chuck Pankow, confirmed the incident, but claimed that “no one is hurt” and this was a “misunderstanding.”