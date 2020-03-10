Max and Alice’s relationship gets taken to a new level in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 10 episode of ‘New Amsterdam,’ but Max wonders whether or not he’s ready to move on from Georgia.

Max and Alice are getting hot and heavy, but Max admits he hasn’t done anything like this since he was with Georgia. Alice is in the same boat. The last person she was with was her husband. “Do I take this off?” he asks Alice about his wedding ring in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 10 episode of New Amsterdam. “You don’t have to,” she replies.

Max confesses that he doesn’t think he’s ready to move on. “You don’t have to be,” Alice says. She still has her ring on, too. “I’m not,” she tells him. Max asks her whether or not she still wants to do this. Her answer is a resounding “yes.” While these two aren’t ready to put a label on anything, they’re tired of being lonely. This is a step in the right direction for both of them.

Georgia’s death has had a profound impact on Max in season 2. His wife’s death left him a widow and with a newborn baby daughter to raise alone in the aftermath. Max has been focusing on Luna and the hospital for most of the season but now he’s trying to get back out there. Alice is a widowed single parent of a young boy so she has a lot in common with Max.

The synopsis for the March 10 episode reads: “Max, Bloom, and Reynolds frantically recount a patient’s past encounter that could throw them into a massive lawsuit. Meanwhile, Iggy confronts a local middle school about its teaching policies, and Kapoor lets his superstitions take over.” New Amsterdam season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. The show was recently renewed for 3 more seasons.