Hannah Ann Sluss Stuns In Red Dress To Reunite With Peter On ‘After The Final Rose’

After having her heart broken by Peter Weber on ‘The Bachelor,’ Hannah Ann Sluss showed the pilot what he was missing by showing up to ‘After The Final Rose’ looking like an absolute bombshell!

Hannah Ann Sluss looked absolutely amazing when she showed up to the live After the Final Rose special on The Bachelor finale. The season 24 runner-up confronted her ex, Peter Weber, while wearing a long-sleeved red dress. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her petite figure. She completed the look with her hair down in her signature loose curls, and looked absolutely stunning. Unfortunately, she had some tough conversations to have while wearing the gorgeous ensemble.

It was a whirlwind of a season for Hannah Ann. Her relationship with Peter started off super strong, and she even received the first impression rose on night one. Each week, they connected more and more, as Hannah Ann stood out on group dates and won Peter over during her one-on-ones. Peter told Hannah Ann that he was falling in love with her after hometown dates, and they spent the night together in the fantasy suite one week later. However, as perfect as things seemed, Peter was also obviously dating other women at the same time.

By the end of the season, Peter was torn between his final two women: Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett. The season ended like we’ve never seen before, as Madison left before the final rose ceremony, and Hannah Ann threatened to do the same. In the end, she stuck around, and Peter proposed. They were in absolute bliss after their engagement, but things fell apart once they returned home and Peter just couldn’t let go of his feelings for Madison. He eventually ended things with Hannah Ann to focus on winning over Madison and her family.

Despite having her heart broken, though, Hannah Ann was strong and composed when she appeared on After the Final Rose. She got to see Peter for the first time since their breakup, and they hashed things out during a very difficult heart to heart. Something tells us there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing Hannah Ann on Bachelor in Paradise this summer!