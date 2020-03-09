Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartrending Photo Of Her Daughters & Herself In Front Of Kobe & Gigi Mural

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 8 mos. — paid a special visit to a mural painting of Kobe and Gigi. To reflect on the trip, Vanessa shared a song about smiling even if ‘your heart is aching.’

Vanessa Bryant, 37, and her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 mos., are trying to heal and “smile” in the wake of a tragedy. Nearly two months after losing her husband Kobe Bryant, 41, and her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, 13, Vanessa took her family to visit a mural of the beloved father-daughter duo. Vanessa and her daughters huddled close and smiled in front of the brick mural, which was a larger-than-life painting that memorialized the touching moment that Kobe and Gigi shared at an NBA game in Nov. 2019, just a few months before they passed away in a fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Vanessa shared the resulting photo to her Instagram on March 9, and for her caption, she decided to share the lyrics from Nat King Cole’s famous 1954 song: “Smile.”

The touching lyrics explained Vanessa and her daughters’ decision to smile, despite their losses. “Smile though your heart is aching,” read one of the lines that Vanessa quoted; in another verse, the song goes, “Smile, what’s the use of crying? / You’ll find that life is still worthwhile / If you just smile.” Celebrities from Olivia Munn to Lala Anthony sent their love in the comments section.

Natalia also posed for a solo photo in front of the sentimental mural, which Vanessa also shared to her Instagram! Her eldest daughter was heading off to her high school’s Winter Formal, and for the dance, the teen wore a sweet patterned blue dress with nude heels. “My babies. Natalia,” Vanessa captioned Natalia’s picture, adding the hashtags #winterformal, #together and #family.

Vanessa has been remembering Kobe and Gigi through music. On Feb. 27, the grieving mother and wife also shared old footage of herself, Kobe and Gigi at Christmastime from the 2015 documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, which she edited Beyoncé’s song “XO” into. The romantic ballad was one of Kobe’s “favorite songs,” which Beyoncé herself revealed at Kobe and Gigi’s Celebration Of Life memorial on Feb. 24.