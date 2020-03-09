‘The Voice’ Recap: Only 1 Singer Gets A 4-Chair Turn & All Coaches Fight For Him

‘The Voice’ season 18 continued with the blind auditions with another round of performances during the March 9 episode but only one singer got the coveted 4-chair turn.

The Voice season 18 blind auditions are well underway and the talent just keeps on surprising the coaches. The first singer up is Anaya Cheyenne, a 16-year-old from Atlanta. She sings a stunning rendition of “I’ll Never Love Again” from A Star Is Born. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton both turn for Anaya. Nick Jonas endorses Kelly as the best coach for Anaya. Kelly admits that she didn’t have Anaya’s range at 16 and wants to get her ready to make a record and go on tour. Anaya goes with Kelly as her coach! Kelly also nabs Mandi Thomas after her operatic performance.

Jacob Miller makes everyone swoon with his solid rendition of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin'” on The Voice stage. Kelly turns first, followed by Blake and Nick. Regardless of Jacob’s choice, Nick says he wants to spend some time in the studio with him and write some songs. After that, it’s pretty obvious who Jacob is going to choose — NICK!

Jon Mullins belts out Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me” for the coaches. Blake is the only coach to turn. Nick admits he might steal Jon later and regrets not turning his chair. Jon is Team Blake! Blake also gets Jacob Daniel Murphy on his team after his performance. John Legend tells Jacob that the quality of his voice is “really exceptional” and Nick believes he made a mistake in not turning his chair.

Zan Fiskum is up next and her performance of Maggie Rogers’ hit “Light On” is terrific. Nick immediately turns for Zan, followed by John and Kelly. Nick says that Zan left him “speechless” and Kelly adds that Zan has “presence without even having to try.” In the end, Zan chooses John as her coach!

Nick grabs Roderick Chambers for his team after Roderick’s amazing performance of “Back at One” by Brian McKnight. Jules dazzles the coaches with her creative rendition of Cage the Elephant’s “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.” Blake and Kelly turn their chairs for the teenager. Blake believes he can make it to the finale with Jules, but she goes with Team Kelly!

Michael Williams is so thankful to be on The Voice after his battle with ulcerative colitis. The 18-year-old is ready to take the next step and wants a coach to help him connect emotionally with his voice. Nick turns his chair at the last second for Michael and is excited to coach the kid. The final performance of the night is from Mike Jerel. Almost immediately, Nick and John turn their chairs while Mike continues to sing “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” Kelly and Blake also turn, making this the only 4-chair turn of the night. Everyone wants Mike on their team because they know he’s a frontrunner. Mike brings his mom out and she wants him to pick John. He listens to his mom and goes with Team John!