Kylie Jenner Dances Her Heart Out With Sisters Khloe, Kim & Kourtney – ‘My Ride Or Dies’

The KarJenner sisters had a wild night out! Khloe called Kylie a ‘thirsty b***h’ and the girls shaded Kendall for sleeping in the car while they went to a drag show.

Kylie Jenner, 22, had a wild night out with her big sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, while Kendall Jenner, 24, slept in the car! The youngest KarJenner sis posted dozens of Instagram Stories, and later posted a clip to her feed showing herself dancing and singing along to Aerosmith‘s “Dream On” with her sisters. “GOD BLESS YOU @krisjenner FOR MY SISTERS!!!! NOTHING COMPARES. MY RIDE OR DIES ‼️miss u @kendalljenner (she’s sleeping in the car),” Kylie captioned the video. Ky rocked a brown ensemble including leather pants, a tight tube top, and black stilettos as she hit up Toucan’s Tiki Lounge & Cabaret in Palm Springs for a drag show.

The family got dinner together before heading to the show, and Kylie showed her mom Kris Jenner even more love with a selfie on her Instagram Story, along with a video of her stealing Kris’ dessert right from her plate! While in the car to the event, Kylie and Khloe got “lit” as they prepared for a night at the bar. “You’re just so lame you don’t got it like us,” Khloe says to Kylie in one clip. Khloe also posted an Instagram Story of Kylie with the caption, “This thirsty b***h begged for the tag.” Yikes! Meanwhile in Kim and Kourtney’s car, Kendall was taking a nap in the back seat. “So their car ride is really lit,” Kim said in a video, before panning to a very sleepy Kendall. The model has been working non-stop as part of her fashion week duties, so we can’t blame her for squeezing in a snooze!

Earlier in the day, Kylie enjoyed a chill pool day with her sisters Kourtney Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and the rest of the fam. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted up a storm on her Instagram story, showing off her goal worthy bod in a super revealing nude bikini. The crochet two-piece featured an on-trend off the shoulder top and high waisted bottom, and we can’t get over Ky’s perfect golden tan from her recent Bahamas getaway.

Minutes after sharing the family pool day to her stories — which also included Kourtney and Kim’s kids, along with Kourt’s ex Scott Disick, 36 — Kylie posted two back-to-back posts on her Instagram page! Posing alongside Kim, who was makeup free in a classic black bikini, the two looked absolutely incredible. The SKIMS founder kept her raven haired locks down as she served the camera some serious face, while Kylie soaked up the sunshine. Proud papa Caitlyn Jenner, 70, was quick to show love for her girls in the comments section. “The most gorgeous women I know! Love you both!” she wrote — how sweet!