Katy Perry Reveals Whether She Wants To Have A Boy Or A Girl During Performance In Australia

Katy Perry stopped in the middle of performing her song ‘Wide Awake’ at the closing ceremony for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final to enthusiastically tell the crowd which gender she prefers for her baby.

Katy Perry, 35, already knows what gender she wants her baby to be and it’s a…girl! The singer enthusiastically revealed her hope for her soon-to-be bundle of joy when she stopped in the middle of singing “Wide Awake” and screamed into the microphone, “I hope it’s a girl!” She was performing at the closing ceremony for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne. Australia on Mar. 8 when the epic moment took place and it’s just one more exciting thing to happen since she announced her pregnancy on Mar. 4.

The soon-to-be mother wore a bright pink jumper with shorts and a matching cape for her energetic performance. She also wore white sneakers and had her blonde locks tied up into a high ponytail. She topped the look off with pink dangling earrings and held a pink sparkly microphone. Is she trying to channel a girl with her bright colors? It could be! At one point during her performance, she was joined by cricketer Sophie Molineux and never slowed down once, proving a pregnant woman can rock too!

Katy, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, had her fans freaking out (in a good way!) when she revealed her surprise baby bump for the first time in her music video for “Never Worn White”. The image was quite unexpected since she hid the bump well during previous outings and there wasn’t even a bit of pregnancy speculation until she released a teaser for the video earlier in the day. After the video premiered, she took to Instagram for a livestream and confirmed her pregnancy.

“I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said about her pregnancy during the stream. “I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you.”