Jennifer Garner Spends Quality Time With Seraphina, 11, After Ben Affleck’s Pictured With Co-Star

Jennifer Garner was all smiles while picking up daughter Seraphina from school. Meanwhile, ex Ben Affleck was photographed far away in Cuba with actress Ana de Armas.

Actress Jennifer Garner is the smiliest mom. She’s the happiest when she’s with her kids and that was no different when she picked up daughter Seraphina Affleck, 11, from school on March 6. Seraphina had her hands full with a cardboard lunch box in one hand and a book in the other, while rocking a colorful backpack over her shoulders. She wore a blue sweater with pink hearts over her school uniform, with her plaid skirt showing. Jennifer smiled as she listened intently to what her daughter had to say about her day.

Jen, 47, looked casual yet gorgeous. She wrapped her hair up in a bun and wore no makeup as she ran errands before picking her middle child up at school. She donned jeans and a grey shirt that read “hug a farmer” in cursive lettering. That’s something near and dear to Jen’s heart, as she has a massive home garden where she grows her own fruit and veggies. She also founded the Once Upon a Farm company, which makes organic baby food, toddler and kid smoothies, and applesauce packs with no preservatives or pre-processed ingredients.

Jen did wear a little bit of luxury, as she donned a pair of white Gucci sneakers on her feet. She was photographed as she left lunch at Brentwood’s Farmshop restaurant, which is tucked inside the Brentwood Country Mart. She carried a Farmshop to-go bag and coffee cup as she headed back to her car to pick up her daughter. So at one point her bag, her shirt and her cup all had the word “farm” on them!

Meanwhile ex-husband Ben Affleck was also out and about on March 6….in Havana Cuba! He was photographed with actress Ana de Armas, 31, who he just finished filming the psychological thriller Deep Water with. The Cuban-Spanish beauty looked adorable in a white eyelet sundress as the pair shopped at a retail store called Clandestina. The store shared some pics of the pair to their Instagram, which you can see here. Ben was happily chatting away in Spanish with several fans while Ana looked so cute next to him, sparking romance rumors.

Ben, 47, recently revealed he and Jen’s oldest daughter Violet, 14, is surpassing his Spanish skills. “She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Ben told Kelly Clarkson on her March 4 daytime show. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.” He added that his daughter is “right at the point” where she could surpass him. “I was like, ‘Nope. This is not happening.’ I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework when you’re 14 years old, but you are not going to be better at Spanish than me.” Being around Ana in Cuba will certainly help Ben brush up on his Spanish skills!