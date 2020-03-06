Michelle Obama Dances With Twerker At Christina Aguilera’s Vegas Show: Watch

Michelle Obama looked to be having a blast with a male dancer during her time at Christina Aguilera’s wild Vegas show!

A fun night out indeed. Michelle Obama, 56, was seen enjoying herself thoroughly while in the audience of Christina Aguilera‘s The Xperience show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in Sin City on Wednesday, March 4. The former First Lady let loose in the most fabulous and eye-catching of ways while the 39-year-old belted out her part in the remake of Labelle‘s smash hit “Lady Marmalade” (the one she did with Pink, Mya, Lil Kim, and Missy Elliott). A shirtless male dancer all of a sudden approached Michelle and started twerking right upon her! Oh my. She didn’t seem to mind though, as she gave it right back to him by spanking his butt before he jetted off!

The twerking/booty incident, which only happened for a couple of seconds, was all caught on camera! Michelle and XTina both dressed drastically different for the exciting evening with the Becoming author stunning in an all-black ensemble. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer, however, left much more exposed as she sang and danced her heart out in a sexy black and yellow look with her booty on clear display! The ensemble was totally Vegas as she added a ton of fashion flare by also wearing an over-the-top black boa around her neck as she made her way through the crowd.

Michelle, who is known for her poise and beauty, has been a stunner throughout her life. She recently shared her high school prom photo from 1982 where she looked absolutely sensational in her thigh-slit dress and jacket — that featured some pretty amazing shoulder pads (duh, it was the 80’s!) Fans lined up the comments section with compliments for the mother-of-two, with one getting their point across in a simple yet effective manner. “You haven’t aged a day!”

She also appears to still be madly in love with her husband Barack Obama, 58. Michelle sent him some love on Valentine’s Day 2020 by posting another throwback photo of him with their two daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves,” she captioned the pic. “You make even the coldest days feel warm.”