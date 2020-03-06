Exclusive Interview
‘Bachelor’ Alum Courtney Robertson Reveals Music-Themed Nursery Plans After Announcing Pregnancy

‘Bachelor’ alum Courtney Robertson is pregnant with a baby boy. She tells us how she and her fiance are planning a music themed nursery with lyrics on the walls.

The Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson is getting her happy ever after and then some! In 2020 she’ll become both a first time wife and mother. She got engaged to her boyfriend of eight months Humberto Preciado in Dec. 2019 and she found out she was pregnant shortly thereafter. The couple has bought a new home and are in the process of decorating the nursery for their baby boy, with a very special musical themed nursery.

“I’m loving our current stage in life. Meeting Humberto, dating, getting pregnant and planning our wedding will always be some of the happiest times in my life. He has never done anything to let me down or lose my trust. For many reasons, I would never do anything to jeopardize what we have, it’s precious gold to me,” Courtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Johnny Cash said it best, ‘I find it very very easy to be true, because you’re mine, I walk the line.’ We actually might use that quote on the wall in the nursery, we want to have quotes on the wall. I already have plans for the nursery. We are going to do a music theme. We like listening to music together and have a great record collection. We play music for the baby all the time. We are currently playing him Van Morrison. Last night we played him Carlos Santana. Both his grandfather’s favorites,” she continues.

The couple plans to wed in Sedona, AZ in Oct. 2020, and Courtney has already found her wedding dress. For now their baby’s nursery is getting their immediate attention. “I found a crib I like from Pottery Barn. We will do an accent wall. I have a mid-century modern dresser picked out. A white, comfy rug. I ordered some monogrammed stuff with the baby’s name on it. We want to keep it earthy. I get a lot of ideas on Pinterest!” Courtney, who is 24 weeks along, tells us.

The 36-year-old rocketed fame by receiving Ben Flajnik‘s final rose in 2012’s The Bachelor season 16, though they later broke up. Now she’s a real estate agent and stays in the Bachelor family through her website, which sells cute items like coffee mugs that say “Bach Please.” The couple just got a new place after moving in together in July 2019. They’ve bought their first house together, and there’s room for future additions to their family.

Courtney and her fiance Humberto:

“Humberto and I just bought a house in Central Phoenix, we’re moving next month! We got it off market. It’s a really fun house. It’s got a back house — which is kind of a man cave/screening room — a pool table, hot tub, it’s definitely a place where my family can all gather. My sister lives caddy corner behind the house, It’s a classic-style traditional single family home on a huge lot in case we decide to expand,” Courtney adds.