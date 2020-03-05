Wendy Williams Calls Ashley Graham Changing Her Baby In An Aisle At Staples ‘Not Cool’ 

Wendy Williams reacted to Ashley Graham’s now viral Instagram post of her changing her 7-week-old son’s diaper on the floor of a Staples store. The host gave her two cents and admitted that she didn’t agree with the model.

Wendy Williams weighed in on a new photo that shows Ashley Graham changing her son’s dirty diaper in an aisle at Staples. The talk show host, 55, admitted that although the topic is “sensitive,” the model’s actions were “not cool.” Wendy explained on her March 5 show why she believes the first-time mother sent the wrong message to moms in similar situations. Ashley’s son, Isaac, who she shares with husband Justin Ervin, is just two days shy of being 7-weeks-old.

“If you’re taking your 7-week-old baby to Staples, you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are… Why didn’t she take the baby out to the car? … I just wish she would’ve done something different,” Wendy said.

“This is not cool and I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot. Ashley, I like you, but this is not hot, this is sending a bad message,” the host continued. “I don’t want to see this in the store… What I don’t want to see is a rich lady doing this then you all thinking you can do this, nope, not cool, not hot.”

(Photo credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram)

Ashley, 32, took to Instagram just last week to share her real life mom moment with her near 11 million followers.

“Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!” she captioned the photo, which showed her changing Isaac on a mat on the floor of a Staples store.

While Wendy didn’t approve of the model’s decision, many other celebs praised Ashley’s candid post.

“I appreciate you posting this babe … I want to be a mummy one day and you just never think that this happens 😧 reality check! Lol! Mothers are heroes!!!” fellow model, Shanina Shaik wrote in the comments.

“That’s a Queen right there,” Amy Schumer added. “We’ve all been there 🎉,” Sara Foster reacted.