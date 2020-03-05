Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Expecting 3rd Child With Wife Hayley 6 Mos. After Son’s Birth

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard have wasted NO time getting pregnant with baby number three! Just 6.5 months after Hayley gave birth to the pair’s son, the lovebirds confirmed that another little one is on the way!

Florida Georgia Line singer, Tyler Hubbard, is going to be a dad for the THIRD time in 2020! The proud papa shared a sweet photo of his kids, Olivia, 2, and Luca, 6 months, on March 5, which he captioned, “Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!” We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3.” Hayley also posted pics from the sweet photo shoot — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and wrote the caption, “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!”

Hayley JUST gave birth to Luca in August 2019, so this has certainly been a quick turnaround for the couple! Meanwhile, the family just celebrated Liv’s second birthday in December. These two will DEFINITELY have their hands full with three little ones. Of course, the schedule for Florida Georgia Line isn’t slowing down, either. Tyler and his bandmate, Brian Kelley, will be on tour with Kenny Chesney this summer. The shows kick off in April, and last until the end of August. Luckily, the majority of shows are on the weekends, so Tyler will be able to be home with Hayley a lot of the time.

When Luca was born, Tyler and Hayley actually feared that the singer would miss his son’s birth due to a busy touring schedule. Luckily, little Luca knew to wait for his daddy to get home, and Hayley’s contractions didn’t start until her husband was home from a weekend on the road. “Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Tyler gushed on Instagram, after Luca’s birth. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother.”

Tyler and Hayley started dating in 2013, and he proposed in Sept. 2014. They tied the knot in July 2015, and she’s been a major support system since his career with FGL has wildly taken off in the years’ since! Congrats to the happy couple!