Jennifer Lopez, 50, Stuns While Going Makeup-Free At The Beach In A Sexy Blue Swimsuit

No makeup, no extensions, and no worries. Jennifer Lopez had a blissful day at beach while rocking an all-natural look and the cutest halter-neck swimsuit.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has been embracing her natural beauty as of late! A makeup-free JLo hit the beach for a “morning meditation” session on March 5, which the singer and actress shared in a series of videos to her Instagram Story. One of these clips included a selfie video of JLo posing for the camera as she showed off her high cheekbones, which didn’t need the help of bronzer!

JLo didn’t need long waves to look like a beach mermaid, either. For the seashore outing, the Hustlers star rocked her shaggy bob that she debuted in Feb. 2020, shortly following her widely-commended performance at the Super Bowl. JLo’s signature look has been her long, caramel-streaked locks, so it’s still quite the change to see the singer with a more alternative style. The shorter ‘do emphasized her toned shoulders, which were put under the spotlight thanks to the halter-neck style of JLo’s baby blue swimsuit.

It appears that summer has come early in Miami, because JLo has been a frequent visitor at the beach. On March 4, she shared a photo of her lounging on the sand in a plunging white one piece swimsuit while hanging out with her friend, celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

There was one swimwear look, though, that especially took social media storm: the white bikini she rocked in a mirror selfie in a Feb. 16 Instagram post. Explaining the photo, JLo later explained at the Los Angeles stop of the Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour on March 1, “This was after the Super Bowl and I was exhausted, so I took some time to relax and recharge… it took me a couple weeks to recharge. I felt like I had been hit by a truck after the Super Bowl.” JLo deserves all the time to recharge — keep those makeup palettes and hair extensions on the vanity table for today!