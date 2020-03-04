Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to share a series of pics that showed her looking fantastic in a multi-colored one-piece swimsuit while on vacation with those closest to her.

Kandi Burruss, 43, was looking amazing while enjoying her vacation and she shared pics that proved it on Mar. 4. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted various pics that showed her having the time of her life in a multi-colored patterned one-piece swimsuit during her sunny getaway with her husband Todd Tucker, 46, their son Ace, 4, and their three-month-old daughter Blaze. In one of the snapshots, she can be seen happily posing with Todd while sitting in a pool and showing off her swimsuit and cool round sunglasses and in another she is holding Ace and they are both flashing a peace sign.

The beauty used the caption for the post to explain how much fun she was having and cheekily admitted to unknowingly having quite a few alcoholic beverages. “I’ve been living my best life for the last few days. Funny story… so I was ordering ‘Virgin’ Bob Marley’s. Little did I know they weren’t completely Virgin,” the caption read. “They just didn’t add the extra shot of rum but the frozen mix already had alcohol in it. It was so sweet that I didn’t even taste the alcohol. I’ve been tearing them up! 😂 So I officially found a drink that I like I guess.”

This is just one of many times that Kandi has shared posts from her vacation and each one is eye-catching and impressive! On Mar. 2 she shared a few different pics with her hubby and kids, including one that showed her kneeling on the sand in a white one-piece swimsuit as little Ace sat in front of her in his swim trunks and smiled. “I finally got a much needed vacay! @acetucker is having a ball & so am I! Thanks @royaltonbluewaters for the royal treatment. ❤️ #RoyaltonBlueWaters. Braids by @the_aria_show,” she captioned the posts.

We hope to see more fun-loving pics with Kandi and her family soon. They’re always entertaining and incredible!