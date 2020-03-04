Jordyn Woods, 22, Twins With Her Sister Jodie, 15, & Fans Can’t Spot The Difference — See Pics

Jordyn Woods and her baby sister Jodie look EXACTLY ALIKE in a new set of photos that you have to see to believe!

“She does Jordyn better than Jordyn,” Jordyn Woods, 22, joked about how her sister Jodie, 15, posed just like her in an Instagram collage shared on Wednesday, March 4. The social media superstar LITERALLY had to tag Jodie to make sure her fans understood who was who in the surprising set of pics! Both made their own funny faces, with Jordyn sticking her tongue out in the first photo while Jodie pursed her lips for the camera. They switched things up, face wise, in the second snap where Jordyn flashed her dazzling smile while Jodie appeared to “smize” ala Tyra Banks, 46. The comments section was lit up by fans who were truthfully perplexed over how much they looked alike. “That is crazy!” one wrote while adding, “I was confused for a minute.” Another referenced a classic song by Eminem, 47, by writing, “Will the real Jordyn please stand up!”

Both sisters dressed drastically different from one another for the twinning snaps. Jordyn left little to the imagination in a low-cut top with her hair pulled back while Jodie kept it fashionably simple in a black printed sweatshirt. The 15-year-old, however, earned some extra style points by accessorizing her comfortable look with two different necklaces. “Wow she is gorgeoussss,” one follower wrote about Jodie. “Got so big.” Jodie shared her own version of the pics with the caption, “sistaaaa sistaaaaa.”

Jordyn appears to be living her best life 1 year after the scandal between her and Tristan Thompson, 28, rocked the interwebs. She was all smiles in late January while out and about at Derrière night club in Hollywood, California, where the former reality star dazzled in a skintight snakeskin dress during a fun night with her friends.

She also showed off her epic twerking skills in her pajamas while ringing in the New Year on December 31. Her pals cheered her on at their slumber party as she had a huge smile on her face, shaking her booty up and down and having an absolute blast.