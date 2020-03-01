Kendall & Caitlyn Jenner Twin In Black As They Step Out For Malibu Lunch Date

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner spent some quality father-daughter time as they stepped out for lunch at the Malibu Country Mart!

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, and Kendall Jenner, 24, were spotted having a father-daughter lunch date! The duo twinned in black at the luxe Malibu Country Mart on Sunday, Mar. 1, and it was so sweet to see them spending time together. The always stylish Kendall opted for a warm olive green sweater — perfect for Malibu’s cooler temperatures — featuring unique yellow stud details at the elbow. The Stuart Weitzman model paired the cozy top with a wide legged black pant, chunky black shoes, and her go-to Matrix-inspired sunglasses!

For her part, Caitlyn opted for a black skinny jean, keeping warm with a a white sweater and matching quilted cream jacket. She rocked her highlighted hair — reminding us of Kylie Jenner‘s new honey locks — down, accessorizing with a low nude pump and stylish sunglasses! The Olympic gold medalist finished her ensemble with a black leather handbag which she held in her left hand. The pair were seen making their way through the complex’s outdoor parking lot, as Caitlyn trailed slightly behind Kendall, who held onto her car keys.

Notably missing from the lunch was Kylie Jenner, 22, who is currently enjoying a lavish beach getaway with daughter Stormi, 2, and close friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly. The makeup mogul has been posting up a storm from the trip, including several photo of the resort which looks absolutely incredible. Kylie and Stassie both showed off their toned bikini bodies in back-to-back videos shared yesterday, as they enjoyed tequila shots and grooved to some tunes.

Kylie was seen enjoying a dinner date with her dad at Nobu in Malibu, however, on Dec. 28. Sofia Richie, 21, also joined in on the fun. The pair arrived separately to eat at the world-famous restaurant — which is co-owned by Robert DeNiro — and both dressed for the occasion: Kylie opted for a pinstripe suit, while Caitlyn rocked a classy floral skirt and gray top.