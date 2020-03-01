Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Hold Hands After Leaving Romantic Date In Los Angeles

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union looked so in love while leaving Tao restaurant in Los Angeles, CA after a romantic dinner on Feb. 28.

Dwyane Wade, 38, and Gabrielle Union, 47, had a night out alone on Feb. 28 and they looked as happy as could be! The parents of one-year-old daughter Kaavia, enjoyed a dinner date at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles, CA and were spotted holding hands and smiling from ear to ear while leaving the popular dining spot. Gabrielle, who wore braids in her hair, looked stunning in an olive green button-down wraparound top and matching pants while Dwyane looked handsome in a white T-shirt and jeans.

The outing comes at a time when the lovebirds are often busy taking care of their adorable tot so it must have been nice to take a moment to for themselves. The doting mom and dad are always sharing pics and videos of their life with Kaavia and each post warms their followers’ hearts because of the love and devotion that’s shown.

In addition to Kaavia, Dwyane and Gabrielle spend time with Dwyane’s kids, including sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, as well as his daughter, Zaya, 12, who he just confirmed is transgender in a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” he said in the interview. “We’re proud allies, as well. We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question or an issue or anything, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information and feedback that we can. That doesn’t change because sexuality is involved with it. Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — originally Zion, born as a boy — and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys, I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Internally, it’s now our job to go out and get information.”

It’s great to see Dwyane and Gabrielle, who have been married since 2014, making sure to enjoy time alone and with their children and working hard to understand their kids’ choices and make life the best for them.