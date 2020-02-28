‘On My Block’ Season 3 Trailer: The Core Four’s Kidnapper Revealed & Lil’ Ricky Is Alive

‘On My Block’ season 3 is going to be one heck of a roller coaster. The season 3 trailer revealed who kidnapped the group right off the bat. Plus, Lil’ Ricky is ALIVE!

The On My Block season 3 trailer dropped on Feb. 28 and revealed exactly who kidnapped Ruby, Monse, Cesar, and Jamal. Cesar knows exactly who this woman is — Cuchillos, the heir to the Santos gang. “I brought you here to thank you,” she says. A terrified Ruby asks why. “For helping to take down the Prophets,” Cuchillos continues. She needs their help again, though. Why? To find Lil’ Ricky because he’s alive. Dun, dun, dun.

After their kidnapping, the group is pretty convinced they’re being followed. Jasmine ends up joining them to help find Lil’ Ricky because it’s ABOUT TIME! She has a crime board and everything. “If he were dead, there’d be a record of it,” Jasmine says. Oscar knows there’s one way to know for sure about Lil’ Ricky’s alive or dead status — by digging up his grave. Jamal is tasked with this and it’s just as hilarious as you would expect.

This quest takes a toll on the group. “When are we ever just going to get to be teenagers?” Ruby asks. It’s a fair question. The stakes are higher than ever for these kids. Getting killed is not out of the realm of possibility. “We’re loose ends. We’re already dead,” a scared Jamal says at one point.

The trailer ends with Ruby asks what is Abuelita is looking at on her phone. “D*cks,” Abuelita says. Ruby is shocked, to say the least. Abuelita sees the look on Ruby’s face and says she’s joking. “I don’t do that at the dinner table,” she adds. On My Block season 3 will drop March 11 on Netflix. Stay tuned for more season 3 scoop frmo the cast!