From Paris Fashion Week to movie premieres, some of our favorite stars stepped out on red carpets in stunning looks this week. Elle Fanning, 21, looked fabulous on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, The Roads Not Taken, at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 26. Elle opted for an old-Hollywood glamour look when she donned a strapless black custom Armani Prive gown. The dress was fitted against her petite frame while her tiny waist was cinched in with a big satin bow. The bottom half of the dress flowed into a pleated mermaid skirt with a long train in the back.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, slayed her outfits these past few days while out and about during Paris Fashion Week. The blonde model looked gorgeous at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Feb. 25 when she rocked a skintight black halterneck mini dress completely covered in silver sequins. The dress was super short and featured a gaping cutout on her chest, while the hemline was high up on her thighs, revealing her long toned legs. She paired her look with sheer black tights, black pointed-toe Saint Laurent 7 Pumps in Patent Leather, a Saint Laurent Small Lock Satchel, Messika Diamond Catcher Earrings, and a Saint Laurent Tube Tuxedo Jacket that was draped over her shoulders.

Another one of our fave models who looked gorgeous during PFW was Bella Hadid, 23, when she attended the Harper’s Bazaar Gala International de la Mode event on Feb. 26. Bella rocked a black and white zebra patterned Balenciaga Spring 2020 dress. The long-sleeve maxi dress featured a turtleneck and massive, dramatic shoulder pads that squared off her upper-body. She cinched in her super tiny waist with a matching belt, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a pleated asymmetrical skirt. She topped her look off with massive circular diamond earrings, a black purse, black pointed-toe pumps, and a slicked-back updo.

