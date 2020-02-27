Salma Hayek looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Feb 26 when she showed off her fabulous figure in a sleeveless form-fitting black gown.

Salma Hayek, 53, does not age a day and the stunning actress proved that when she stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, The Roads Not Taken, at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 26. Salma opted to wear a stunning sleeveless black gown that was super form-fitting, highlighting her fabulously fit and curvy figure. The best part of the elegant dress was the bodice which was completely covered in sequin embellishments. The high neckline was lined with gorgeous bedazzled jewels, forming a scoop neck, while the outline of the arms were also bedazzled. She accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a simple black box clutch.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Salma’s costar, Elle Fanning, 21, who looked just as gorgeous in her black gown. Elle opted for an old-Hollywood glamour look when she donned a strapless black custom Armani Prive gown. The dress was fitted against her petite frame while her tiny waist was cinched in with a big satin bow. The bottom half of the dress flowed into a pleated mermaid skirt with a long train in the back.

Salma has been slaying her press looks for her new movie and aside from her beautiful black gown, she stepped out earlier that same day at a photocall for the film when she wore a sheer black Alexander McQueen Resort 2020 chiffon dress. The long-sleeve dress featured transparent sleeves while the bodice was super fitted, featuring a high mock neck. A thick black leather belt cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the frock flowed into a ruffle tiered skirt that was sheer around her shins. She topped her look off with chunky gold layered necklace and a pair of black leather platform wedges.

We absolutely loved Salma’s look at the premiere and she has been killing it while promoting her new film which hits theaters on March 13.