Teresa Giudice Preps For Life Without Joe In Plunging Gold Minidress & Looks Better Than Ever

Teresa Giudice is ready for life as a single lady, and for fans to tune into the finale of ‘RHONJ’ on Feb. 26! Right before the big show, the Bravo star shared a photo from the same barbecue party where she infamously threw her drink.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is shining in the spotlight for the Season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While that’s partially due to drama she becomes involved in during the climactic episode, that’s also because of her sparkling gold mini dress she rocked for the episode’s barbecue party! Before the big episode airs later on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Teresa shared a photo that was taken at the barbecue bash, which showed off her metallic gold mini dress that she complemented with a gold hand chain and two hair clips that spelled out “LOVE.” Who said moms can’t be spot-on with trends?

And, yes, this is the same dress you saw Teresa wear while flipping off the camera and throwing her drink at the backyard party, which was all teased in the finale trailer. Before the Bravo star unleashed her anger, she was put in the corner as the RHONJ cast questioned if Teresa actually encouraged Danielle Staub to yank Margaret Josephs‘ ponytail at the infamous boutique fight. “Danielle told me Steven Dann [the boutique owner] told her to pull Margaret’s hair,” Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, told her shocked co-stars — Margaret refused to believe the story — before continuing, “[Teresa] was on the fence and said ‘I don’t know. Should I? Should I?’ And then you [Teresa] said ‘do it.'”

Not expecting the accusation, Teresa almost stumbled over her words as she later said, “I don’t even…I remember her saying something to me…I don’t know…I was drinking. And everything happened so fast.” That sent Margaret into a rage, and Teresa stormed off the set. She even knocked drinks off a table in the process!

The finale will also show Teresa’s reunion with her (now estranged) husband Joe Giudice, 47, in Italy, which was filmed five months after the drama went down at the barbecue party. However, it’s just as tension-filled: Teresa admits she doesn’t want to sleep in the same bed with Joe, thinking they should “slow it down” since they hadn’t been physically together in four years while they served separate prison sentences. At the time, they were still figuring out what to do about their relationship, and Joe later revealed this scene served as the “AHA moment” to make him realize it was time to “walk away” from their 20-year marriage.