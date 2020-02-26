Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s School Sends 4 Kids Home Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Thomas’s Battersea School in southwest London, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, reportedly sent some kids home after they returned from Italy and showed flu-like symptoms.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school, Thomas’s Battersea School in southwest London, is reportedly going through a coronavirus scare after some students returned from northern Italy with flu-like symptoms. The six-year-old and four-year-old’s place of learning, which holds trips to Italy every two years, apparently sent a total of four kids home, including two that showed the symptoms, to avoid spreading the potential virus. The virus, which causes severe lung disease, started in China and has spread to thousands of people in a number of countries, including Italy. As of Feb. 26, 78,159 people have been infected with the virus in China with 2,717 of them dying, according to the BBC.

“Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of Covid-19 and to this end we are following the Government’s instructions to the letter on infection prevention and case management in which it is suspected that some staff member or students exposed to the virus or showing any symptoms,” a statement from Thomas’s Battersea School, which was published in El Confidencial, read. “We currently have a very small number of students who have been evaluated and these individuals currently remain in their homes waiting to receive the results of their exams.”

The statement also said that the school have informed all parents of their students about the precaution and have been updating them regularly. It also said that it would “preserve the confidentiality of staff and students and would not comment on specific cases.”

The news of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school’s actions comes after at least 13 schools in the UK, with locations ranging from Middlesbrough in North Yorkshire to Old Windsor in Berkshire, have closed their doors over their fears of the coronavirus spreading, The Guardian reported. 24 others in the country have also reportedly sent some children home into quarantine.

