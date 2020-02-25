Beyonce Rocks Custom Lakers Jersey & Purple Makeup In BTS Pics From Kobe Memorial Rehearsal

While rehearsing to sing at Kobe Bryant’s Celebration of Life, Beyonce channeled her inner ‘Black Mamba’ by wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and sporting a stunning purple and gold glam look.

Beyonce subtly repped the Los Angeles Lakers by wearing a gold suit to sing at the Feb. 24 memorial for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, but her rehearsals look was a much more obvious nod to the Lakers legend. Bey shared behind-the-scenes pics from her rehearsal on her website — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and they’re absolutely stunning. In the pics, Bey wore a Lakers jersey that boasted Kobe’s number (24). She paired it with high-waisted jeans and a long sleeved white shirt underneath the jersey.

To complete the look, Beyonce got in the Lakers spirit with bright purple eye shadow. She also painted her nails purple, and added embellishments to each finger so that one hand spelled out ‘KOBE’ and the other spelled out ‘GIGI.’ She kept these nails for her performance during the actual Celebration of Life, as well. Beyonce was the first to take the stage at the event, and she gave a stunning performance of her songs “XO” (which, she said, was Kobe’s favorite) and “Halo.” The crowd was completely captivated as she belted out the touching lyrics.

After her performance, Beyonce took her seat in the crowd to watch the rest of the event. She was seated right near Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, who was obviously emotional all day long. Vanessa gave a beautiful eulogy during the memorial, and afterward, Beyonce could be seen offering her a comforting shoulder rub, as Vanessa cried in her seat.

The Celebration of Life was led by Jimmy Kimmel, who introduced the performers and speakers to the stage. Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera also performed, while speeches were read by Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and more. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Lopez and more were in attendance. It was an incredibly emotional, but massively inspiring, day.