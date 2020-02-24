Nelson Cade III: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Contestant Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn

‘The Voice’ is kicking off season 18 with some incredible performances. Nelson Cade III hits the stage during the Feb. 24 premiere and stuns the judges with his epic rendition of a Stevie Ray Vaughn song.

The Voice season 18 premieres Feb. 24 and a whole new class of singers will be gracing the stage in front of the judges in hopes of becoming the next champion. Nick Jonas has joined the show as one of the judges alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Nelson Cade III is one of the performers to audition during the season 18 premiere. From the judges’ reactions, it’s clear that we may have a winner on our hands. So, who is Nelson Cade III? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know.

1. Nelson performed a Stevie Ray Vaughn song on The Voice. Nelson sings a terrific rendition of Stevie’s “Pride and Joy” during the season 18 premiere. John is the first to turn his chair, followed by Kelly. Nick turns his chair as well, but John has blocked him! Blake completes the 4-chair turn. Nelson’s vocals are top-notch, as well as his guitar skills.

2. He’s actually performed with Stevie Wonder! Nelson revealed that he was performing at Skylight Gardens in Los Angeles when the iconic singer showed up. Stevie’s bodyguard eventually asked Nelson if Stevie could play with him. “I wanted to cry right then and there,” Nelson wrote on his website. “To this day I still don’t know how I kept it together but I did, and we played the night away for the better part of an hour.”

3. He got stopped at a Farmers’ Market. Nelson said that he was walking by a farmers’ market in Los Angeles with his guitar in hand and one of the market’s organizers asked him if he wanted a gig there. Since then, Nelson has played at a number of venues.

4. Nelson taught himself how to play the guitar. He learned piano when he was very young and eventually taught himself guitar while walking home from school and back.

Wait until you see which Coach gets blocked during this unforgettable 4-CHAIR TURN. 🚫 😱 Catch #TheVoice premiere MONDAY 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/iOfdDFMuka — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 21, 2020

5. He is constantly posting his music on his Instagram page. Nelson is always giving his fans a taste of what he’s performing. From videos of his performances to information about his upcoming gigs, Nelson is keeping everyone informed about what’s going on in his life!