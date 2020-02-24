See Comment
Sarah Hyland Claps Back At Troll Who Disses Ariel Winter’s Sheer Dress

Sarah Hyland had onscreen sister Ariel Winter’s back on Instagram when a commenter had less than nice things to say about her sexy dress.

Modern Family is almost over, but Ariel Winter will forever by Sarah Hyland‘s little sister! After Sarah, 29, proudly posted a gorgeous photo of herself and Ariel, 22, at the show’s wrap party, both wearing sexy black dresses, some hater decided to trash Ariel’s see-through ensemble in the comments. “What’s up with Ariel Winter’s outfit tho,” they commented. Sarah leapt to her onscreen sibling’s defense, clapping back almost immediately with, “you [think] that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW.” No lies there; Ariel looked absolutely stunning in her scandalous dress, which was completely sheer. Underneath, she wore nothing but a bra top and high-waisted briefs — and looked amazing. There was one commenter who told Sarah that she “needed [Ariel’s] dress” after that, and Sarah replied, “same.” You can see the photos of Ariel and Sarah, and Sarah’s response to the troll, below!

While Ariel’s dress took most of the spotlight from commenters, Sarah looked ravishing, too. The actress, who played Haley Dunphy on the sitcom for 11 years, wore a similar dress to Ariel’s for the shindig, a sheer and ruched black dress that showed off all her curves. It wasn’t exactly see-through, like Ariel’s, but still incredibly sexy. She captioned her pics with an adorable message to Ariel, too.”I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂 We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️.” So sweet!

Sarah’s fiancé and Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams, 35, took his own photo of his beautiful lady at the party. “The Modern Family wrap party has great lighting and smoking hot cast members. Constantly amazed by you @sarahhyland. For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years. Proud to know ya kid,” Wells captioned the cute couple pic.

Sarah Hyland responds to a troll dissing Ariel Winter’s see-through dress at the Modern Family wrap party (@sarahhyland/Instagram)

While Ariel surely appreciates Sarah’s help when it comes to trolls, she’s proven that she can definitely hold her own, too. The actress recently shared a cute video to Instagram showing herself doing an impressive hair flip, captioned, “when you see your haters in real life or in your comments 🤷🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️ #tbt.”