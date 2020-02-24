Hannah Brown Risks Awkward Run-In With Ex Jed Wyatt At Hannah G. & Dylan’s Engagement Party

AWKWARD! Eight months after ending their engagement, ‘The Bachelorette’ couple, Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt, attended the same L.A. party on Feb. 23 — and Jed was with his new girlfriend!

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s engagement party was a who’s who of Bachelor Nation, and both halves of one of the franchise’s most notorious former couples were in attendance! Hannah Brown, who became friends with Hannah Godwin while they were on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, was surrounded by her close girlfriends at the party. Meanwhile, Hannah’s ex, Jed Wyatt, who appeared alongside Dylan on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, was also at the event. Jed was joined by his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker, as well.

It’s unclear if there was any interaction between Hannah and Jed at the party, but it’s no secret that things would’ve been pretty awkward if the two did come face-to-face. Hannah and Jed got engaged while filming The Bachelorette in May 2019. However, just weeks later, as the season was airing, they called off the engagement after she found out that he had been seeing another woman when he came on the show. The breakup news was confirmed during the live Bachelorette finale on July 31, and Hannah made it clear that there was no shot at a reconciliation.

After that, she went on to compete on (and win!) Dancing With the Stars. Meanwhile, another one of her suitors, Peter Weber, was beginning his journey as the star of The Bachelor in September. Hannah reunited with Peter during his first night of filming to give him a special gift, and then showed up on his first group date, where she admitted to having some unresolved feelings for him. However, they parted ways after their emotional conversation, and Peter continued looking for love with someone new.

Fans are anxiously waiting to see how Peter’s season of The Bachelor ends, with many still holding out hope that he’ll somehow end up with Hannah B. at the end. Interestingly, Peter was also in attendance at Hannah G. and Dylan’s party, but again, it’s unclear if he spent any time with Hannah B. Peter has three women (Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller) left on his season, and a new episode will air on Feb. 24.

While a lot about this entire situation is still unclear, one thing that fans can be sure of is that Hannah G. and Dylan are madly in love! The two met on season six of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2019, after they were dumped by Colton and Hannah B., respectively. Dylan proposed at the end of filming, and they’ve been blissfully in love ever since!