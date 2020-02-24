Denise Richards, 49, Posts Glam New Selfies & Fans Think She Looks Half Her Age– See Pics

Denise Richards showed off her natural makeup look while riding a ‘beautiful yacht,’ but fans couldn’t help but notice the ‘RHOBH’ star’s beautiful face!

Denise Richards is just a year away from ringing in the big 5-0, but fans think she recently turned twenty-fun! That was the consensus after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared several selfies taken on-set of her new television crime series, Paper Empire, in Miami on Feb. 23. Denise snapped photos of her gorgeous face while propped up on a yacht bed, and the 49-year-old Bravo star’s followers immediately rushed to the comments section to rave about how youthful she looked.

“Denise you defy your age you look younger and younger. You will need identification to get into a bar !!,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “How can someone be so amazingly timeless? Love you even more now than when I first saw you in screen.” A third fan posed an excellent hypothetical question: “Looking good @deniserichards who says age affects you?” We could’ve been looking at photos of Denise filming her 1998 movie, Wild Things, for all we know!

Denise’s new TV show is about a billionaire (played by Robert Davi) who is pretending that he lost all his riches, and Denise is playing his wife. That’s just one project she’s filming — Denise is a busy gal! The actress and reality TV star confirmed that she’s returning for more episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, after a fan assumed she left the soap opera underneath her Feb. 23 post. “I didn’t [leave]! I’m still on the show.😊,” Denise responded.

Of course, Denise is also filming RHOBH, despite rumors that suggested otherwise! “Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit Gem stone,” she tweeted on Jan. 29. Regardless, there is still talk of drama between Denise and the cast! “Brandi Glanville shared text messages with the other ladies at several points during filming that Denise said to her in confidence,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “These texts were about the other ladies and it did upset a lot of the ladies and caused a lot of fighting and tension, but Denise does eventually own up to the fact that she said some of the things she said.”