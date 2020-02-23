See Pics
Olivia Culpo Honors Kobe Bryant By Wearing His #24 Lakers Jersey On Milan Runway

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo turned heads when she honored the late Kobe Bryant at the Philipp Plein show during Milan Fashion Week by wearing a purple and yellow #24 basketball jersey on the runway.

Olivia Culpo, 27, honored former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, almost one month after his tragic passing from a helicopter crash, when she walked the runway at the Philipp Plein fall 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22. The gorgeous model wore a purple and gold basketball jersey that looked very similar to Kobe’s as she walked by audiences and paired it with black PVC shorts and purple thigh-high heeled boots. Her jersey also had Kobe’s jersey #24 on the front along with Philipp’s last name “Plein” to showcase the designer’s collection.

In addition to Olivia, other high-profile stars like Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and Tyga, 30, hit the runway in bedazzled Lakers style jerseys and hoodies to pay tribute to the beloved fallen athlete. Jada linked her hand around Philip’s arm at one point in the show as they walked together and smiled at onlookers, proving they were proud to show off the fashionable articles of clothing.

Philip is now selling the Lakers-inspired pieces that Olivia, Jada, Tyga, and more wore to the public and plans on donating proceeds of the sales to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, Kobe’s official foundation, in memory of him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash. The jerseys are retailing for $2,070 and the hoodies are retailing for $3,150.

Philipp’s latest Kobe tribute is just one of many that’s been held since the legend’s death on Jan. 26. From a touching tribute at the Staples Center during the L.A. Lakers’ first home game since the tragedy to an honoring moment at the Super Bowl, there has been no shortage of love across the country. An official memorial for Kobe and Gianna will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 and will be livestreamed for all fans to see.