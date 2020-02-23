Lil Nas X Crashes Disney World Wedding & Guests Go Crazy – See Wild Video

Did someone say wedding goals!? Lil Nas X proved he’s the ultimate wedding crasher when he made a grand entrance at a couple’s Disney World reception.

Lil Nas X knows how to make an entrance, and that’s exactly what the singer did when he crashed a couple’s Disney World wedding! The 20-year-old took to Twitter on Feb. 22 to share a clip, captioned “just crashed a wedding at disney world”, which showed the “Old Town Road” hitmaker entering the reception hall hand-in-hand with the bride. Much to the guests’ surprise, the pair walked into the room as the singer’s collab with Billy Ray Cyrus played over the speaker. “What the f**k is happening right now?!” one woman says during the wild footage. The Grammy winner sported an all-white ensemble, including his signature cowboy hat and white sweats, which featured a colorful print of a lion on the back.

Guests at the wedding, including the kids, were visibly shocked by the star’s entrance, however it it appears some of the youngsters were ready to hit the dance floor with Lil Nas as “OTR” blared through the speakers. Fans on Twitter were quick to reply to the video, with dozens of them asking him to crash their weddings as well. “Did you just steal someone’s girl??? At their wedding? Damn that’s a hell of a power move,” one fan quipped. Another follower joked, “I don’t believe Old Town Road was coming from the speakers. I’m pretty sure that just emits from you like an audible aura at this point.” We’re with you Twitterverse, Lil Nas can stumble into whatever celebration he wants!

The singer dropped his latest music video for the song “Rodeo” on Feb. 6, and it’s a genre-defying monster mash! After being attacked by a punk-looking vampire, Lil Nas X goes full Nosferatu, with red eyes, sharp fangs, and pointed ears. Dancing down the street like an extra from Michael Jackson’s Thriller, he dodges a Buffy The Vampire Slayer wannabe. His vampiric transformation takes him to an all-night convenience store (that has Cooler Ranch Doritos and Estée Lauder branded blood) full of bloodsuckers. Just when things get crazy, in comes the original Nas, looking very similar to Wesley Snipes’ role in Blade.

This version of “Rodeo” is a remix that sees Lil Nas X’s namesake take over for Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper appeared on the original version, off of his 7 EP. The Georgia native also reassured his fans that he didn’t “kick” Cardi off the “Rodeo” shoot. She simply couldn’t do the video, he informed fans. No bad blood here!