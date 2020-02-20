Lauren London Shuts Down Diddy Dating Rumors With New Nipsey Hussle Tribute: ‘Still His’

Don’t get it wrong: Lauren London and Diddy are not dating. Lauren clapped back at the dating rumors by posting a tribute to her late love, Nipsey Hussle, making it clear: ‘I’m still his.’

Lauren London is shutting down rumors that she and her friend Diddy are dating. In fact, she’s not dating anyone at the moment. The Games People Play actress, 35, posted a throwback photo to Instagram on February 20 showing her beloved partner Nipsey Hussle, who died in March 2019, decked out in Puma gear, captioned, “”Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!” Lauren posted a longer message to Instagram later, telling the rumormongers off for disrespecting Nipsey, and herself, while she was still grieving his death. “Stop f**kin playing with me and my name,” she posted. “Now let me get back to healing.” She captioned that message with a lengthier explanation about why she felt the rumors were awful.

“I’m all love and peace but never forget…. I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁,” the actress wrote. You can see that post HERE. Her fans rallied around her in the comments on both posts, applauding her for standing up to the haters and continuing to honor her man. “And we don’t play about you Lauren! Forever behind you and the fam! Forever standing with ya’ll and the legacy ya’ll are continuing,” one fan commented. “She said what she said 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣,” wrote another. Her followers left her tons of hearts and prayer hands in the comments, letting her know they were behind her 100 percent.

Lauren and Nipsey started dating in 2013, and were together until his horrific death. The “Ocean Views” rapper was murdered by a gunman who shot him 10 times outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old. Thousands of people lined the streets of Los Angeles to pay respect to the rapper, also known for his philanthropy, during his 25-mile funeral procession in April 2019.

Lauren, who shares three-year-old son Kross Asghedom with Nipsey, has paid countless tributes to her lost love since his untimely death. Six months after his murder, she shared an inspiring message to all those going through something devastating: “if you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”