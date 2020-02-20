Kelly Clarkson Says She Looks Like She Has ‘A Boob Job’ In New ‘Voice’ Promo Pic

‘The Voice’ season 18 premieres Monday, so naturally promo pics for the new season are making the rounds. But, according to returning coach Kelly Clarkson, her publicity pic is far from natural.

Kelly Clarkson, 37, is known for telling it like it is — especially when it comes to herself. And, true to form, she didn’t hold back when she laid eyes on the latest picture of her released by NBC to promote the upcoming season of The Voice. In the publicity photo Kelly is wearing a shiny baby blue dress with puffed sleeves and a high neck. Her long blonde hair is perfectly styled and she looks every bit the glamorous prime time star.

But Kelly was quick to make fun of her photo — pointing out the liberal use of photoshop and comparing her dress to a superhero’s spandex ‘fit. “I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job.” she tweeted. ” I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all!” The solo shot is one of several that NBC had made available ahead of the return of the singing competition.

I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣 I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜 I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all! https://t.co/QFmIjEcOzx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

The Voice season 18 premieres Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC and along with Kelly, Blake Shelton and John Legend will return to the coaches chairs, and Nick Jonas will make his debut as a new coach. Nick is taking over as one of the coaches from Gwen Stefani. Although it’s Nick’s rookie season on the reality singing competition show, he’s already up to speed and has high hopes of winning. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Nick revealed in an EXCLUSIVE video that he has a good shot of winning. “I think I have a pretty good shot but also it’s out of my control,” he says. “It’s up to you guys to decide who wins. And it’s not really about me. I hope that one of my team members wins.”

In the same video Nick also played a game of Voice 101 and proved her really knows his stuff. He’s well aware that both Kelly and John won their rookie seasons. And he knows all about Blake’s trick of using geography to woo singers to his team. “Blake thinks that if he talks about a bar he’s drank at in whatever city where the person is from, they’ll choose him,” Nick says. “And it just turns out that he’s drank at every bar in the United States of America.”