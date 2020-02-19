Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner: 1st Photo Of Exes Hanging Out Inside BRIT Awards After-Party

A new photo shows exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles chatting up a storm while hanging out inside a BRIT Awards after-party on Feb. 18!

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are clearly on good terms more than four years after ending their romance! The stars attended the same BRIT Awards after-party on Feb. 18, and a new photo from inside the bash shows them hanging out in the same group. Kendall and Harry appeared to be chatting within a group of friends at the bash, and they seemed super friendly. Harry attended the after-party following his performance at the BRIT Awards, while Kendall showed up with Bella Hadid, as they were in town for London Fashion Week.

Kendall and Harry briefly dated at the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014. They never verbally confirmed their relationship, but they were photographed hanging out together several times. They reunited during a New Year’s vacation at the end of 2015, and were photographed packing on the PDA while on a luxurious yacht during the getaway. The two reunited after the 2019 Met Gala last May, and even partied until the early hours of the evening together. They were photographed leaving the same hotel at 6:00 a.m. following the after-party.

Then, back in Dec. 2019, Kendall appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden while Harry was guest-hosting. The exes had some friendly banter during Kendall’s appearance, and even teased each other on the show. Harry joked about Kendall being a One Direction fan before the two dated, while Kendall pressed Harry to tell her which songs on his latest album were about her. Clearly, there’s no bad blood or awkwardness between these two!

Harry, Kendall, Jeff e Glenne hoje (18/02/20) na after party do #BRITs, feita pela Sony. pic.twitter.com/sXmgp8VBjm — 1D Updates Brazil (@1D_Updates_BR) February 19, 2020

However, it’s likely that nothing romantic happened between them during their BRIT Awards reunion. After all, Kendall has been spending a LOT of time with another one of her exes, Ben Simmons, recently. She even went to one of his basketball games and hung out with Ben’s mom earlier this month! It looks like it’s nothing but friendship between the model and Harry these days.