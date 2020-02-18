Janet Jackson ‘Saddened’ Over ‘Longtime Friend’ & ‘Good Times’ Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois’ Death

Janet Jackson broke her silence on her ‘Good Times’ co-star Ja’Net DuBois’ shocking death in a heartbreaking message on Instagram just hours after the devastating news made headlines.

Janet Jackson, 53, is mourning the sudden death of her 74-year-old Good Times co-star Ja’Net DuBois and took to Instagram to post a tribute to her. The singer shared a series of photos that showed her happily posing with the actress who played her adoptive mother Willona Woods in the beloved comedy series and captioned them with a sweet message that expressed her sadness.

“I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment,” Janet’s message read. “I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you. 🖤”

Janet started appearing alongside Ja’Net, who reportedly died in her sleep on Feb. 18, on Good Times when she took on the role of Penny when she was just 11-years-old in 1977. She stayed on the series until 1979 but stayed friends with the late star throughout her adult life. No cause of death has been announced yet, but Ja’Net didn’t complain of any ailments and seemed to be in good health in the days leading up to her death at her Glendale, CA home, according to TMZ. The talented performer was a two-time Emmy Award winner for her voiceover work on the animated series The PJs and is survived by her three children.

We’re sending comfort and healing wishes to all those affected by Ja’Net’s passing and will provide more updates as information becomes available.