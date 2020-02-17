Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hold Hands In Barcelona Amid Her Pregnancy Reports — See Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted holding hands while taking a romantic walk in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 17, just five days after it was announced they are reportedly expecting their first child together.

If Sophie Turner, 23, has a baby bump, you wouldn’t have known it during her Feb. 17 stroll with hubby Joe Jonas! The Game of Thrones star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, stepped out in some baggy clothing when she held hands with the 30-year-old Jonas Brothers singer in Barcelona, Spain. Her outfit included a loose red, white, and blue race car driver-style jacket, white cropped pants, white socks, and white sneakers while Joe went with a yellow jacket over a yellow hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers. They also both had similar sunglasses on.

One day before their latest public outing, the lovebirds were seen at an airport in Milan, Italy and Sophie covered her stomach area with a baggy jacket and comfortable clothing. She was all smiles as she walked beside her love and had her hair up high in a bun. Joe also looked comfortable in a jacket, T-shirt and pants and although they looked as cool as could be, they didn’t confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors.

If Sophie and Joe are indeed expecting a bundle of joy, they’ll be the second married JoBro couple to start a family. Joe’s older brother Kevin Jonas, 32, already has two daughters, including Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, with his wife Danielle, 33, but younger brother Nick Jonas, 27, has yet to start a family with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 37. The sweet duo got married in 2019 so it wouldn’t be too surprising for them to become a party of three in the near future. Since they were pretty open about their engagement and surprise wedding, we’re sure they’ll be happy to announce their reported baby-to-be when the timing is right!

We’ll update on the status of Joe and Sophie’s reported baby news whenever more info becomes available. We’re wishing them a lot of happiness!