Cardi B Channels ‘From The Block’ Jennifer Lopez At NBA All-Stars Game With Hubby Offset

Cardi B dressed in quite the stunning manner at the NBA All-Star Game which grabbed the attention by many including Jennifer Lopez!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous. Cardi B, 27, showed up and showed out when she arrived at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday, February 17, with her husband Offset, 28. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who is known for turning out amazing look after amazing look, kept that trend going at the big event in a floor-length fur jacket over a skintight brown top, white pants and stunning boots. But wait… there’s soooooo much more to gawk at. She did an expert job at color coordinating her wildly outrageous purple hair with her purple Birkin bag and unbelievable purple manicure! Yas Cardi! She posed for an Instagram photo of her in her fierce ensemble where her purple locks went all the way down past her stomach. She also sported a pair of fierce shades for the look which left fans in total hysterics.

Channelling an icon? Cardi later shared an Instagram story of her walking around in her amazing outfit while Jennifer Lopez‘s 2002 song “Jenny From The Block” played in the background. She did the same while putting her purple manicure on display in the driver’s seat of her car. Both icons are from The Bronx and worked with each other on the track”Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled, 44. J. Lo, who made millions of people’s jaws drop with her latest bikini selfie, re-shared her IG story with the caption “YESSS” at the bottom.

Cardi’s style evolution over the past couple of years has been nothing short of amazing to witness. The fashionable creations that she wears on her body range from barely there to simply fabulous and so much more. The color purple was once again a theme for her when she wore a sexy midriff-baring ensemble while partying it up with Offset in Miami on Monday, February 3.

She also stunned in a similar OMG kind of outfit days earlier while the couple was living their best life in the Southern Florida city. Cardi was seen rocking a skintight Chanel printed dress after a wild night out. So what will this Grammy winning rapper think of next… style wise? We can’t wait to see!