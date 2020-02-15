Three People Shot At ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant, The Old Lady Gang

Three people were taken to a local hospital after they were shot at Kandi Burruss’ restaurant, The Old Lady Gang in Atlanta, GA, on Valentine’s Day night and the gunman fled the scene.

Three people are being treated for non-threatening injuries in an Atlanta, GA area hospital after they were shot at The Old Lady Gang, a restaurant owned by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 43, at around 9pm on the night of Feb. 14, police say. Witnesses said that a gunman shot the three victims at the dining establishment, which is located in a shopping center, before fleeing the scene, according to WGCL.

“I just heard her scream ‘Ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop,” witness Brynae Kinsey, who was sitting outside the restaurant at the time, told the news outlet about her experience during the shooting. “I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.” Ricka Franklin, whose brother works at the restaurant, told WSB-TV that it was a chaotic scene. “While they were back there cooking and stuff, they just heard gunshots,” she said. “All of a sudden, the customers ran to the back where they were.”

Police have yet to name the victims or a potential motive in the shooting, but they are looking for the suspect, the outlet further reported.

The Old Lady Gang is one of three restaurants owned by Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker, 46. There’s no word yet on whether or not Kandi or Todd were at the restaurant during the shooting or if they went there during the aftermath. They also have yet to publicly speak out about it. Just hours before the shooting, Kandi took to her social media to share a photo of her and Todd along with a sweet Valentine’s Day message. “Happy Valentine’s to the love of my life @todd167!!!! I love you babe! ❤️,” it read.

In addition to starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi is best known for being a singer in the music group Xscape.

HollywoodLife has reached out for comment about the shooting but has yet to get a response.