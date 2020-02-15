Nicky Jam Proposes To Girlfriend Cydney Moreau On Valentine’s Day — See The Romantic Moment

Nicky Jam took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to show off some adorable pics and video of the moment he surprised his girlfriend Cydney Moreau with an epic marriage proposal on Valentine’s Day.

Nicky Jam, 38, started his Valentine’s Day as a boyfriend and ended it as a fiance! The singer surprised his girlfriend Cydney Moreau, 25, with an incredible proposal on Feb. 14 and shared some pics and a video clip of the romantic moment to Instagram. In one of the pics, a light-up sign spelling out “MARRY ME” can be seen in front of some palm trees while another shows Nicky happily presenting the engagement ring to a smiling Cydney while on one knee. The sweet video shows Cydney looking shocked as she walks to the area of the sign with Nicky before he gets down on one knee and she eagerly shakes her head yes. The lovebirds then embrace in an emotional hug.

Cydney also shared the same pics and video that Nicky did and expressed her love for the groom-to-be in one of her captions. “Yes x a million. I love you so much. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Best day ever #happyvalentinesday 😭🥰😍💕💍,” it read.

Nicky and Cydney’s engagement comes after they met in 2019 on the set of his music video for the song “Atrevete”. In the video, the model played the role of the Puerto Rican crooner’s love interest and in Dec. 2019, they both took to social media to announce their relationship to the world.

We’re sending a big congratulations to Nicky and Cydney! We’ll be updating as more details of their future wedding unfold!