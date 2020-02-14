Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Kids’ Valentine’s Day Gifts 1 Day After Touring Their Toy Room

Kris Jenner is truly the ‘cutest!’ Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story and showed off the gifts that Kris got for Kim and Kanye’s kids just in time for Valentine’s Day

It was a loving early Valentine’s Day for the Kardashian/West household on Feb. 13! Kim Kardashian, 39, posted new clips to her Instagram story the day before the loving holiday to show off the incredible gifts that her mom, Kris Jenner, 64, got for Kim and Kanye West‘s, 42, kids — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months. “My mom is the cutest,” Kim began the clip from her Instagram story, panning over a box of cupcakes with pink frosting with a red “xo” on each. “She gets gifts for all of my kids for Valentine’s Day,” she continued, showing off all the goodies! Some of them included large blue and purple stuffed animals, candies, and even Kim got a special gift from her mom — her favorite chocolate she shared with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.! Of course, there was more to this haul!

In the another video, Chris Ford of Butter Love and Hard Work in Los Angeles sent Kim and her family a heart shaped chocolate box that Kim’s children couldn’t wait to break into — literally! It’s unclear from the video, but North and Saint were likely the pair who got to take a whack at the chocolate sculpture, which housed even more yummy morsels! Chicago took the hammer first, cracking it open before Saint got his hands on the hammer to finish the job! It’s pretty safe to say that the Kardashian/West kids definitely had a sweet start to their Valentine’s Day!

The stuffed animals that Kim and Kanye’s kids got will more than likely be added to their incredible toy room, which Kim showed off to her fans and followers on Feb. 12! The video from her Instagram story featured a small area where Kim and Kanye’s kids could do their homework and then showed off their children’s individual areas of play. Saint had a slew of trucks and action figures along with drawers full of legos! Chicago had a fun play set, as well, including an ice cream parlor and a grocery store. What a life to be a kid in the Kardashian/West household!

Of course, it’s no secret just how much Kim and Kanye love their four children. Kim regularly shares updates about her little ones and loves to give them all the attention they need. If this is what Kris sent Kim and Kanye’s brood for Valentine’s Day, we cannot wait to see how the proud parents spoil their kids today!