G-Eazy Parties With Mystery Woman In L.A. 4 Days After PDA With Model Livia Pillmann

G-Eazy is moving quickly in the love department! First there were those Megan The Stallion dating rumors, then he was spotted smooching model Livia Pillmann and now he’s been seen with a mystery woman on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

What a ladies man! G-Eazy, 30, partied the night away with a gorgeous mystery gal at Warwick Nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday, February 13. The attractive twosome were seen leaving the celeb hotspot at 2 in the morning where they were barraged by street vendors selling bouquet of roses. Aww… perhaps they thought they were a couple? They sure acted that way as she was seen clutching onto the “No Limit” rapper’s arm and showing him a lot of affection while looking sexy in a midriff-baring black top, pants and heels. She was all smiles standing next to the hunky star where they eventually made their way to the parking garage and took off together for the night.

G-Eazy is clearly living the single life and loving every minute of it. His latest romantic rendezvous comes only four days after he was seen exhibiting a ton of PDA with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann on Sunday, February 9. They both attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party after the Oscars where a HollywoodLife insider caught them sharing a sweet kiss! Livia has a penchant for hanging with famous men as she was linked to actor Jesse Metcalfe, 41, last month around the same time he split from his fiancee, Cara Santana, 35.

But wait… there’s more! G-Eazy sparked a ton of romance rumors days earlier with “Hot Girls Summer” emcee Megan The Stallion! The two rap stars were partying it up in Miami for Super Bowl Weekend where they took things to the next level by sucking face with one another, literally, on one of his Instagram Stories!

Megan shut down any romance rumors with the “Me, Myself & I” rapper days later in the most hilarious of ways. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she began her tweet on February 4, before adding, “but I am not f***ing G Eazy.” Well that settles it!