See Pics
Hollywood Life

G-Eazy Parties With Mystery Woman In L.A. 4 Days After PDA With Model Livia Pillmann

G-Eazy
NYP/KingJosh / BACKGRID
G-EAZY during the KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub at Park City Live, in Park City, Utah KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub Presents G-EAZY at Live, Park City, USA - 25 Jan 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper G-Eazy is at Warwick nightclub in West Hollywood with a new love interest by his side. This comes just a week after an Instagram video posted by the Oakland rapper, showed him kissing and cuddling up to rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. G-Eazy and his new blonde mystery girl left the club holding hands at approximately 1:53 am. While leaving, they were barraged by street vendors selling bouquets of roses. The mystery blonde was clutching on to G-Eazy’s arm and showed lots of affection. The blonde was smiling and giving G-Eazy an enamored gaze. The two eventually made their way to the parking garage where they took off together. Pictured: G-Eazy, G-Eazy Mystery Woman BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/KingJosh / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper G-Eazy is at Warwick nightclub in West Hollywood with a new love interest by his side. This comes just a week after an Instagram video posted by the Oakland rapper, showed him kissing and cuddling up to rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. G-Eazy and his new blonde mystery girl left the club holding hands at approximately 1:53 am. While leaving, they were barraged by street vendors selling bouquets of roses. The mystery blonde was clutching on to G-Eazy’s arm and showed lots of affection. The blonde was smiling and giving G-Eazy an enamored gaze. The two eventually made their way to the parking garage where they took off together. Pictured: G-Eazy, G-Eazy Mystery Woman BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/KingJosh / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
G-Eazy, Gerald Earl Gillum. G-Eazy performs during the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2018 at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2018 - , Atlanta, USA - 14 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Weekend Editor

G-Eazy is moving quickly in the love department! First there were those Megan The Stallion dating rumors, then he was spotted smooching model Livia Pillmann and now he’s been seen with a mystery woman on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

What a ladies man! G-Eazy, 30, partied the night away with a gorgeous mystery gal at Warwick Nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday, February 13. The attractive twosome were seen leaving the celeb hotspot at 2 in the morning where they were barraged by street vendors selling bouquet of roses. Aww… perhaps they thought they were a couple? They sure acted that way as she was seen clutching onto the “No Limit” rapper’s arm and showing him a lot of affection while looking sexy in a midriff-baring black top, pants and heels. She was all smiles standing next to the hunky star where they eventually made their way to the parking garage and took off together for the night.

G-Eazy is clearly living the single life and loving every minute of it. His latest romantic rendezvous comes only four days after he was seen exhibiting a ton of PDA with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann on Sunday, February 9. They both attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party after the Oscars where a HollywoodLife insider caught them sharing a sweet kiss! Livia has a penchant for hanging with famous men as she was linked to actor Jesse Metcalfe, 41, last month around the same time he split from his fiancee, Cara Santana, 35.

But wait… there’s more! G-Eazy sparked a ton of romance rumors days earlier with “Hot Girls Summer” emcee Megan The Stallion! The two rap stars were partying it up in Miami for Super Bowl Weekend where they took things to the next level by sucking face with one another, literally, on one of his Instagram Stories!

G-Eazy
G-Eazy with a mystery woman in Los Angeles. Credit: Backgrid
G-Eazy
G-Eazy in West Hollywood. Credit: Backgrid

Megan shut down any romance rumors with the “Me, Myself & I” rapper days later in the most hilarious of ways. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she began her tweet on February 4, before adding, “but I am not f***ing G Eazy.” Well that settles it!