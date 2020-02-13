Chris Brown Shows Off Face Tattoo At Valentine’s Day Party Without Ammika Harris

Nothing makes a statement quite like a face tattoo! R&B singer Chris Brown put his latest ink on display when he stepped out in Beverly Hills — without his rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

The weirdest celeb trend of 2020 has already emerged — and it’s face tattoos. Chris Brown joined the list of celebs who debuted fresh face ink in recent months, along with Amber Rose, Presley Gerber, and Aaron Carter. The R&B singer stepped out in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12 for a Valentine’s Day Party with Diddy‘s son Justin Combs and gave fans an up-close view of his tattoo of a sneaker. The 30-year-old rocked a white hoodie, worn underneath a white jacket, with a black cap, brown sweatpants, and multi-colored Nike sneakers. His choice of shoe was very on-brand, given the shoe that’s tattooed on his right cheek is a Nike Air Jordan. Although he was attending a V-Day party, Chris was seen arriving without his rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, who’s also the mother of his baby son Aeko. The duo haven’t publicly been together romantically since before their bub was born in Nov. 2019, but they sparked rumors they might be rekindling things after posting risqué photos of each other to Instagram in February.

Although Chris’ new tat was clearly on display at the Jan. 26 Grammy Awards, fans got their first up-close look on Feb. 11, when his tattoo artist Ganga, shared a picture of the ink…months after Breezy first got it! Chris actually got the face tattoo sometime between June 19 and Aug 28, 2019. The up-close look at the ink reveals Chris has a symbol from his Black Pyramid clothing line tattooed next to his right ear, with a Nike Air Jordan sneaker dangling down from it by the shoelaces. It takes up a good portion of real estate on Chris’ right cheek, and fans are divided over the look.

The photos were shared on Ganga’s Instagram account, and he captioned it, “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial, here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, @blackpyramidofficial,” he wrote. Fan kleitynalcolea wrote in the comments, “Nooooooooooo in the face 😭😭,” while user isr.a.a asked Ganga, “how did u go to sleep that night knowing u did that.” babychrisbrownnn echoed the sentiment, adding “If u put another tat on his face we coming for you.” User clement_jouubert begged, “Please don’t tatt his face again 😭😭,” while fan manny.lock_1 wrote, “He don’t need anymore tattoos on his face. I hate that on anybody.” User kob3goatbryant mocked Breezy’s choice of ink, commenting, “Imagine having a shoe tattoo on your face🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀.” But it wasn’t all hate, as plenty of fans left “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis.

Post Malone made headlines back in 2018 when he got the words “Always Tired” in big letters inked underneath each of his eyes, and now, it feels like someone in Hollywood is debuting a new face tattoo every day! 20-year-old mode lPresley Gerber — Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s son — got the word “Misunderstood” inked under his right eye on Feb. 7. He even wrote “Sorry mom,” next to one of his IG photos of the tat. Amber Rose, 36, debuted forehead tattoos devoted to her sons, with the names “Bash” (for Sebastian, 6) and “Slash” (for her four-month old son) inked just below her hairline. Her fans freaked, with many writing that “she’s too pretty for that,” and others telling her she’s going to “regret it” as she ages. Hopefully this is a celeb trend that dies out sooner than later!