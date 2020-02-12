Rick Moranis: 5 Things About Actor Who’s Returning For ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Reboot After Leaving Hollywood

Rick Moranis is making a triumphant return for a reboot of the iconic film ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ entitled ‘Shrunk!’ Here’s what you need to know about the actor.

Rick Moranis used to be a staple, steady actor of the 1980s. Now, over 20 years since his last major on-screen role, Rick will be returning to the big screen with a reboot of the 1989 film Honey, I Shrunk The Kids! The actor will join Josh Gad in the sequel, titled Shrunk, according to our sister site Deadline. The movie will center around Josh’s character, the son of Rick’s character, Wayne Szalinski. Although Wayne’s son is an aspiring scientist, like his father, his experiments create a mishap in which he accidentally shrinks his kids! Before production gets underway, here’s everything you need to know about Rick Moranis.

1) Rick had a prolific career in the 1980s. Not only did Rick star in 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, he’s also the actor who played a number of iconic roles on screen. In 1984, Rick played the supporting role of Louis Tully in the film Ghostbusters, which also starred Billy Murray and Sigourney Weaver. Two years later, in 1986, Rick earned the coveted role of Seymour Krelborn in the film adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors. 1987 saw Rick play Dark Helmet in the cult classic film Spaceballs and by 1989 he reprised his role of Louis Tully in the Ghostbusters II.

2) He got his start on TV. Rick rose to prominence with his time on the TV series SCTV and SCTV Network between 1980-1982. The “SC” in the title stood for the widely renowned improv and comedy troupe Second City, of which Rick was a member. Along with Rick, comedy actors the likes of Eugene Levy, Catherin O’Hara, and his future Ghostbusters co-star, Harold Ramis starred alongside him!

3) Rick is an Emmy winner. For his writing work on the series SCTV Network, Rick earned an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program in 1982!

4) He left Hollywood for a tragic reason. Rick married costume designer Ann Belsky in 1986 and the pair went on to have two children. Unfortunately, Rick suffered an incredibly tragic blow when his wife died from breast cancer in 1997. The actor and widower subsequently left Hollywood and retired from public life to devote himself to raising their two children. The overprotective father still won’t reveal their names or ages to this day.

5) Rick has leant his voice to some major films. Although he did step away from on-screen work, Rick did lend his voice to a number of familiar projects. He famously voiced one of the two mouse in Disney’s 2003 film Brother Bear and continued to reprise the role through 2006.