Look what you’ve started Amber Rose! After she got her sons’ names tattooed on her forehead, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry is joking that she’ll do the same in a new photo.

Face tattoos for pretty celebs have become a startling new trend in 2020. The one that has got the most attention is Amber Rose, 36, who on Feb. 8 debuted forehead tattoos devoted to her sons, with the names “Bash” (for Sebastian, 6) and “Slash” (for her four-month old son) inked just below her hairline. Now Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has done a mock-up photo of what it would look like if she got the initials of her kids’ names tattooed on her forehead, and fans are begging her not to do it.

“I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead w all my f**king kids,” she wrote above a tweet showing a photo of herself with “ILL” in cursive writing on her forehead. It was just Photoshopped on, but the post had fans begging her to reconsider. After all, Kail has tattoos all over her body just like Amber, so why not go for the face? She has three sons, so their full names wouldn’t be able to fit. But instead, the lettering would write the word “ILL,” as if she was sick.

Kailyn is a mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, by high school sweetheart Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 2-year-old Lux Lowry by on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez. She’s pregnant again with yet another son, believed to be her second with Chris. That means she’d need to leave extra room for the new baby’s first name initial. The fact that she left a series of laughing so hard they were crying face emojis should have been a tip-off that she was only kidding about inking her face. Still, her tweet had fans worried.

I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead w all my fucking kids 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hP7P6GQSqT pic.twitter.com/h2icRje6BE — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

Use BigNoah replied, “Please don’t,” while fan Kalinda told her, “Oh hell no girl. Don’t ruin your beautiful face.” Fan Gladys questioned why she’d want “ILL???” on her forehead. Tami replied “Nooooooo!!” and user MJ wrote, “I hope you are lying. “

Amber has been completely unapologetic to the haters who said she “ruined” her “pretty” face with the forehead ink. She wrote on her Instagram on Feb. 12, “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol. Or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” adding a laughing/crying emoji. “So either way The moral of the story is do whatever the f**k you want in life — Muva.”