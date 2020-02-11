Courteney Cox Looks Like Jennifer Aniston’s Twin In Selfie As She Wishes Pal A Happy 51st B-Day

Courteney Cox tried to turn into her ‘Friends’ co-star’s doppelgänger, but admitted there’s ‘only one Jennifer Aniston.’ It was a good attempt, though — the best friends looked nearly identical!

We’re seeing double on Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, and not just because she’s on the cover of Interview Magazine! Courteney Cox, 55, decided to share a photo of herself transformed into a Jen 2.0 in honor of her longtime Friends co-star and pal’s 51st birthday on Feb. 11. In the sweet selfie, both sitcom queens rocked bronde ombré hair (Jen’s signature ‘do), gold-rimmed aviator glasses, blue-green eyes and black shirts. At the end of the day, though, Courteney doesn’t think anyone can clone the birthday girl.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney captioned the photo, poking fun at her attempt to become Jen’s twin. She then added an affectionate birthday message, writing, “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️.” The birthday shout-outs continued onto Courteney’s Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of herself sitting with Jen and country legend Sheryl Crow, who just turned 58 years old. “Happy birthday to these two beauties!” Courteney gushed, and that time, every lady had her own distinctive style in the picture.

Courteney has celebrated many of Jen’s birthdays, given that their first season of Friends premiered in 1994. Monica Geller’s actress even served as the maid of honor at the 2015 wedding between Jen and her now ex-husband, Justin Theroux, 48! Courteney was also there to witness Jen’s first marriage, which was with Brad Pitt, 56, between 2000-2005. Although the romance didn’t work out, she still happily showed her support for the exes’ friendship by “liking” multiple posts about Jen and Brad’s sweet reunion backstage at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19.

Jen received another birthday surprise on the Internet: the cover and spread that she shot for the 2020 March issue of Interview Magazine. The Apple TV+ star was unaware the publication would drop the photos on her big day, and they were phenomenal; rocking a leather jacket, boots and hot pants, Jen looked like she was transported to the ’90s, when she first met Courteney!