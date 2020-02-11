’68 Whiskey’ Preview: Holloway Is Desperate To Get Her Hands On Pain Meds For Surgery

When an explosion takes out medical supplies, desperate times call for desperate measures. Holloway sends Roback out on a mission to find morphine in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 12 episode of ’68 Whiskey.’

An explosion has destroyed the supply hut along with CAT scan and X-ray machines, as well as most of the necessary medicines needed to perform surgery. Holloway is understandably upset in this EXCLUSIVE preview of 68 Whiskey that she is “flying blind” and will “take anything she can get.” No one has given her a timeline of when there will be a resupply. She’s got patients that may have to wait 6 hours for surgery and there’s no morphine.

She overhears that there is some morphine nearby and wants Roback to take his crew and go find it. Roback isn’t trying to fight her on this, but he wonders if Holloway needs him here. “Performing major combat surgery without anesthesia hasn’t been attempted since the Civil War,” Holloway tells Roback bluntly. “I need that f**king morphine.” Alvarez offers to stay and help Holloway with the patients and she agrees. It’s going to be a long night, that’s for sure.

Before he heads out, Roback asks Holloway, “Are you going to be particular about how we get this done?” Holloway quips, “Not in the least.” Well, that settles it.

The series stars Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy, Derek Theler, Nicholas Coombe, Lamont Thompson, and Beth Riesgraf. 68 Whiskey airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.