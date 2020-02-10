Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Plunging Purple Gown To VF Oscars Party After Split From Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens looked as gorgeous as ever as she partied the night away after the 2020 Oscars wrapped up. She attended the Vanity Fair after-party in a stunning purple dress, and lookd incredible on the red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, brought her A-game to Tinsel Town on Feb. 9, when she attended the high-profile Vanity Fair Oscars party. Vanessa hit the red carpet solo, showing off her amazing figure in a plunging purple gown. The dress featured a sheer purple cape, which Vanessa played around with as she posed for pictures. She was all smiles as she showed off her flowing locks, which were styled in loose waves. She completed the ensemble with a glowing glam look, complete with light pink lipstick.

The year 2020 has already been a big one for Vanessa – on both a personal and professional level. Sadly, in January the former High School Musical star split from her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler. The 28-year-old actor appeared in one of 2019’s biggest films – Oscar-nominated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. However, she certainly looked to be living up her best single life at the VF party! Since the split, she’s been romantically linked to LA Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma. The two were spotted out together in Los Angeles, and Vanessa proudly cheered Kyle on in courtside seats at one of his games just days later.

Professionally, in that same month, she stunned on the Bad Boys For Life red carpet in Los Angeles. Vanessa co-starred with funnymen Will Smith, 51, and Martin Lawrence, 54, in the third installment of the movie. The actress brought old Hollywood glamour to that red carpet, wowing in a one-shoulder ivory sparkly dress, with a cascade of feathers.

On Feb. 7 – two days before the Oscars – she launched her YouTube channel by sharing with her fans how she got ready for that big event, behind the scenes. “I’m so excited because it’s a new decade and I feel like it’s a moment to really take a chance and bring all the extra-ness that I can,” she said in one clip. Vanessa then later admitted that she gets a little stage fright before stepping on to a red carpet. “I always get nervous before [a] red carpet,” she said. “I can’t eat before a red carpet. Not because I’m unhappy with my body, but because…just nerves. There’s a lot and there’s a lot of people screaming at you.” No word yet on whether or not Vanessa got nervous before hitting the Oscars after-parties on Hollywood’s biggest night!