Nicki Minaj Compares Prince Harry To Husband Kenneth Petty: They Put Their Women First

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ returned after a three-month hiatus, and she immediately wanted to ‘get into’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big move away from the Royal Family. It reminded Nicki of her own marriage!

Fresh off her return to music, Nicki Minaj, 37, brought back Queen Radio and she proved that despite taking three months off, she hadn’t lost her edge. During Episode 17, airing on Feb. 10, Nicki tackled one of the biggest dramas that surfaced during her break from the airwaves: Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family in Jan. 2020. Nicki interpreted the breakaway as a chivalrous move on Harry’s part. “I do want to get into something. Who thinks it’s good that Meghan Markle left the UK with her husband…Kudos to Harry,” Nicki announced on Tuesday’s show. Harry’s big sacrifice reminded Nicki of something her own husband, Kenneth Petty, 41, would do.

“This is what I love about my husband. Real men always say ‘a happy wife a happy life.’ That’s what real men say. That’s so attractive. It turns me on. Put your woman first,” Nicki declared, believing that’s exactly what the Duke of Sussex did. She then brought up the tragic death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash after being followed by paparazzi in 1997. “What happened with Princess Diana, we don’t need a rerun…you know how much I love Princess Diana,” Nicki continued. “If you’re being bullied in the media, and you’re sick of the s–t, and all you wanted was to marry the man you love…then get the f–k out of there.”

Meghan had called out the British media for its harsh coverage in a documentary that aired in Oct. 2019, while Harry is reportedly still dealing with the tragedy of his mother’s death in therapy, per a Page Six report. However, in the joint statement the couple provided to the public, both revealed that they wanted to “balance” their time between North America and the United Kingdom so that they can raise their son Archie, 1, with “an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing [their] family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of [their] new charitable entity.”

Prior to this, the last episode of Queen Radio took place on Nov. 1, 2019. On Episode 16, Nicki once again demonstrated just how devoted she is to her husband, Kenneth, by defending him against critics. She specifically blasted Wendy Williams after the talk show host brought up Kenneth’s criminal past on her show. Things quickly got personal — and nasty. “How can you interview a bunch of rappers, where all they talk about is shooting and killing, then continue to mention somebody who actually did that, who did their time and paid their debts to society?” asked Nicki, before tearing into Wendy’s failed marriage with Kevin Hunter (and his rumored affair with Sharina Hudson).

“B—h, where was you when Kevin had his d—k in that b—ch’s p—-? And it’s not about you doing your job, there are people who do it with an evil heart and I pray for you because I know you’re sick and humiliated,” Nicki continued. “I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be inaudible by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted. I understand now. When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, their viciousness is a different type. But I really wanted to pray for you today because — look at where you are now in your life.”

“You sat up there being vicious all this time and you probably paid for that man’s mistress for all these years, child, you paid for her shopping sprees, hotels, b–h you probably paid for her delivery, ho,” Nicki added, going for the kill. “How you doin?” Whether it be about alleged infidelities or the royal life, Nicki isn’t afraid to air her opinion!